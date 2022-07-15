Thane: TMC additional commissioner reviewed various projects of Smart City |

Thane: On Thursday, July 24 the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) additional commissioner and also the chief executive officer of the Smart City Project Sandeep Malvi reviewed the waterfront development, Gaodevi parking, integrated command and control centre, smart meter scheme and all other projects under TMC's Smart City Project. Malvi gave strict instructions to the concerned officials to increase the speed of all work.

During the review meeting chief technical officer Praveen Papalkar, deputy municipal engineer (PRO) Shubhangi Keswasi, executive engineer Mohan Kalal, nodal officer Vikas Dhole and other concerned officers were present.

Sandeep Malvi reviewed the progress of Kolshet Water Front, Saket-Balkum Water Front, Reti Bandar Parsik, Nagla Bandar and Kopri Water Front Development work under the Thane Smart City Project of the civic body.

The TMC additional commissioner directed the concerned to immediately complete all construction works and other garden-related works by planting the maximum number of trees in Nagla Bandar area. He also directed to organize a meeting with the stakeholders to resolve the technical issues regarding the Retibandar Parsik project.