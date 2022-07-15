e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: MSRDC expedites pothole-filling on 27 flyovers

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has asked the toll operator, MEP, to repair the bad roads as per the contractual obligation.

Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 09:50 AM IST
Representative

Mumbai’s monsoon is synonymous with pothole menace. But, the rising public criticism has put the agencies on their toes to address the problem.

As a stop gap measure for the potholes on the city’s 27 flyovers running on the Eastern and Western Express highways, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has asked the toll operator, MEP, to repair the bad roads as per the contractual obligation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the MSRDC official said, “With cold mix of 25 kg bags, the contractor is filling these potholes. The pothole problem on 23 flyovers has been brought under control." If the MEP fails to do the a task then the work will be carried out by another contractor, the official said, underlining that the MEP will pay for the job in that case.

Meanwhile, citizens continue to share their rough ride experiences. A netizen, Kirtan A Shah, on Tuesday tweeted, "Took 2.15 hours to reach the domestic airport, all thanks to potholes on the Goregaon bridge.”

