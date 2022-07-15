e-Paper Get App

NMMC sees 11 tree falls in the last 24 hours with 63 mm of rainfall

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Thursday.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average 63.35 mm of rainfall from Thursday 8.30 am to Friday 8.30 am. The maximum 71.6 mm of rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward, followed by 71 mm of rainfall in Digha ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 11 trees fall on Wednesday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Thursday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1491 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 79.53 meters. On Wednesday, the catchment area saw 159.2 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1707 mm of rainfall has been received.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNMMC sees 11 tree falls in the last 24 hours with 63 mm of rainfall

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested