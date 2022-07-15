NMMC sees 11 tree falls in the last 24 hours with 63 mm of rainfall

Representative

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average 63.35 mm of rainfall from Thursday 8.30 am to Friday 8.30 am. The maximum 71.6 mm of rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward, followed by 71 mm of rainfall in Digha ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 11 trees fall on Wednesday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Thursday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1491 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 79.53 meters. On Wednesday, the catchment area saw 159.2 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1707 mm of rainfall has been received.