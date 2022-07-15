e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake jumbo block on July 17

The block, which will be conducted on both down and up lanes, will last for five hours and will begin at 10.35 am on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake jumbo block on July 17 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Western Railway will be undertaking a jumbo block on July 17, Sunday, between Mumbai Central and Churchagte stations to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment.

According to the press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all slow trains will be operated pn fast lines.

The statement further read that some trains will remain cancelled.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the press release read.

