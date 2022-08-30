e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: City will soon get 1000 e-bikes by BEST, bid to improve last mile connectivity

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Mumbai updates: City will soon get 1000 e-bikes by BEST, bid to improve last mile connectivity | FPJ
30 August 2022 07:55 AM IST

BEST to introduce 1,000 e-bikes in city

Last mile connectivity is essential to promote usage of public transport. The BEST undertaking, thus, is introducing one thousand e-bikes across the city to improve last-mile connectivity.

At present, 60 e-bikes are in service in Andheri. By the end of this year, the service will be extended to all major BEST depots and stations across the city.

A BEST official said users need to download an app to unlock the e-bikes and avail of their services. Notably, non-BEST commuters who download the app can avail of the service.

The base fare of an e-bike will be Rs 20, after which the users will need to pay Rs 3 per km. A fare structure will also be available according to time consumption. Users will need to pay Rs 1.5 per minute for the first 40 minutes and then Rs 2 per minute.

