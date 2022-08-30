e-Paper Get App

Man held for operating call centre offering sex chat services in Mumbai

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the call centre of Sea Link Media and Entertainment in Kaanchpada locality on Monday and rescued the women, the official from the crime branch said.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly operating a call centre providing sex chat services and rescued 17 women from the premises in the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

The police arrested Brijesh Sharma from Dahisar, who was operating the call centre, which offered sex chat services, he said, adding that 19 mobile phones and other materials were seized from the spot.

Sharma was allegedly running the call centre with the help of an online chatting application, on which people from across the country and abroad registered themselves, and he accepted payments through digital wallets, the official said.

The police are probing the number of people who registered themselves for these services and others involved in the crime, he added.

