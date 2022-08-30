Navi Mumbai: FDA seizes banned Gutkha in Uran | File Photo

Mumbai: The Pen Unit of the Food and Drug Administration Department (FDA) conducted a raid on six pan shops in Uran and seized banned gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products of around Rs 10,000. FDA sealed all the pan shops and registered a case against six pan shop owners at Uran police station.

A team of Pen Unit of FDA inspected paan shops at Charphata along the ONGC Road in Uran and found they were selling banned gutkha and flavoured paan masala. When the FDA sought purchase bills of prohibited gutkha and pan masala, they failed to show. Even they were giving vague answers to questions.

Following this six paan shops were booked and they were identified as Nabakanta Prafulla Adhek,42, Pankaj Gopal Gupta38, Amit Shyambabu Sharma,29, Rahul Kailas Gupta36, Babu Suvarna Tauda75 and Sadanand Babu Nair62.

A case under sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 has been registered against them at Uran police station.