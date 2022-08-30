Thane: TMC employees gets salary as per 7th pay commission ahead of Ganesh Utsav | Photo: Representative Image

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) employees and officials seemed very happy ahead of Ganesh Utsav as they received their salary as per the 7th pay commission on Monday, August 29.

The 7th pay commission has been implemented for TMC employees and officers in September 2022. According to the state government decision, the salaries of TMC employees and officers were deposited in the bank accounts of employees on August 29, 2022. Due to the receipt of the 7th pay commission in the salary, there is an atmosphere of happiness among employees and officers, and they expressed their thanks to the TMC chief.

One of the officials from TMC, on the condition of anonymity, said, " As soon as Eknath Shinde took charge as the chief minister of Maharashtra, the TMC officials and employees got the good news of the implementation of the 7th pay commission. Earlier, former mayor Naresh Mhaske also consistently pursued with the state government regarding the 7th pay commission. "

Dr. Vipin Sharma, TMC chief, said, "Due to the 7th pay commission in the September 2022 pay scale, there has been a substantial increase in the salaries of the officers and employees of TMC. The 7th Pay Commission has been implemented for the employees who have agreed to accept the 7th Pay Commission. Since the salary scale of some posts in the establishment of TMC is not found to be equivalent to the salary scale of the government. The guidance has been sought from the government regarding these posts, and after receiving guidance from the government, they would also be included in the 7th pay commission. "

As per the 7th Pay Commission implementation now, the salary of employees of class 2 to 4 in TMC has increased from 8,000 to 27,000. 18,000 to 22,000 in the salary of Junior Engineer, 27,000 in the salary of Deputy Engineer, 10,000 to 14,000 in the salary of Mukadam, 9,000 to 10,500 in the salary of Mechanic, 9,000 to 10,000 in the salary of Clerk, 12,000 to 14,000 in the salary of Water department director, 9,000 to 10,000 in the salary of drivers, 8,000 to 10,000 in the salary of cleaning staff, 6,000 to 7,700 in the salary of constables, 15,886 in the salary of guards hired before 2016 and 12,000 to 15,000 thousand in the salary of junior engineers hired after 2016.

A senior official from TMC informed, "The 7th pay commission salary will put a burden of around Rs 125 crore in the municipal coffers."