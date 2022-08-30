Maharashtra govt informs Bombay HC that decision to build car shed at Kanjurmarg was withdrawn

Order allotting land in Kanjurmarg for Metro car shed withdrawn, Maha govt tells Bombay HC | FPJ

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it has withdrawn the October 1, 2020 order of the suburban district collector, which ordered the transfer of a 102-acre plot of Kanjurmarg salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Mumbai Metro project.

The Advocate General, Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni, that the suburban collector has decided to withdraw the earlier decision. At a war room meeting held on August 29, suburban collector Nidhi Choudhari withdrew the 2020 order.

In October 2020, the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had scrapped the construction of a car shed at Aarey Milk Colony, part of which was declared as forest, and said the project would instead come up on land at Kanjurmarg.

This was challenged by the Central government through the salt commissioner. The Union government had claimed that the entire salt panning land in the area, including the 102 acres allotted to MMRDA, belongs to the Central Salt Department.

Mahesh Garodia, too, had challenged the order, claiming ownership of the land.

On December 16, 2020, the HC granted an interim stay on the suburban collector’s order.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the HC disposed of the central government’s plea. The HC also said that Garodia’s plea will be placed before a single judge bench to decide the issue of ownership of the plot.

The court said: "In view of the withdrawal of the impugned order of October 1, 2020, nothing survives in the petition (of the Centre). If any action was taken by the MMRDA pursuant to October 1, 2020, then the MMRDA shall forthwith hand back possession of the land. "

The MMRDA's advocate, Saket Mone, informed the court that since there was an interim stay, no construction work was carried out by the MMRDA.

The central government and the erstwhile MVA government were locked in a legal dispute over the ownership of the Kanjurmarg land.

Earlier, the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra had decided to construct a car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at Aarey Colony in the western suburbs. There was a stiff opposition from environmentalists as the project involved the cutting of several trees for the project.

When the MVA government comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress came to power, it was decided to construct an integrated metro car shed at Kanjurmarg for Metro lines 3, 4, 4A and 6.

The decision was reversed in July this year by the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Once again, the Metro car shed was shifted back to Aarey Colony.