Mumbai: BEST to introduce 1,000 e-bikes in city

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will introduce one thousand e-bikes across the city to improve last-mile connectivity. At present, 60 e-bikes are in service in Andheri. By the end of this year, the service will be extended to all major BEST depots and stations across the city.

A BEST official said users need to download an app to unlock the e-bikes and avail of their services. Notably, non-BEST commuters who download the app can avail of the service.

The base fare of an e-bike will be Rs 20, after which the users will need to pay Rs 3 per km. A fare structure will also be available according to time consumption. Users will need to pay Rs 1.5 per minute for the first 40 minutes and then Rs 2 per minute.

Among the key benefits for passengers would be seamless and instant connectivity to and from major bus stops, commercial areas, residential areas, etc., at affordable fares. Once fully operational, the e-bike service will be integrated with the BEST Chalo App and BEST bus pass. Super Saver plan users will also be able to use e-bikes. Keeping in mind the safety of users, the speed of the e-bikes would be capped at 25 kmph .

The service is being launched to provide end-to-end integrated transportation solutions to Mumbaikars, "said a BEST official. The service, which is currently available in Andheri at selected bus stops, will be replicated at all bus stops in the city and suburbs by the end of this year, he added.

"It's really a useful and affordable facility needed for easy connectivity," said Mahesh Shah, 45, a resident of Andheri who frequently uses the service.

"It's not only easy to handle but the speed limit is also fixed, hence safe for all age groups," said Vikas Chavan, 55, another resident of Andheri.