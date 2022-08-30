Mumbai: Moderate rain likely in next few days | ANI

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of a new weather system over the state in the next two days, resulting in light to moderate spells of rain over the city and suburbs.

IMD official KS Hosalikar said, “There are chances of light to moderate rains in Vidarbha, Marathwada, South Madhya Maharashtra and ghat areas of the state between Tuesday to Friday.”

Regarding the possible reason behind the weather change and its impact over Mumbai, Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said that light showers and few intense spells over Vidarbha and Marathwada regions are likely due to a trough running from Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu.

“Also, there is a possibility of a few spells of rainfall over south Maharashtra regions like Satara, Sangli, and Solapur. There are possibilities of light and isolated rains over Mumbai and its suburbs as well.”

On Monday, the maximum temperature in the city and suburbs remained above the 31 degrees Celsius mark.

The minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 31.4 degrees Celsius.

Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.4 degrees Celsius, with 93 per cent relative humidity.