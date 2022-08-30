Mumbai: Adani Electricity launches new digital services for its 3 million customers in city |

Adani Electricity on Tuesday launched new digital services for its 3 million customers in Mumbai. The customers can interact with customer care executives over a video call. Seventy self-help kiosks with enhanced features have been deployed across the license area.



The company CEO Kapil Sharma said artificial intelligence-enabled Chatbot 'Elektra' will soon be available in Marathi and Hindi. Further, smart meters will allow customers real-time monitoring of power consumption.



"The new digital solutions will allow customers to access the services remotely from the comfort of their homes, officers can even go through their mobile devices," said Sharma.



V Assist, a virtual contact Centre where customers can interact with customer care executives on video. The service is a departure from the impersonal experience of consumers using helplines and adds a personalised element to customer's interaction with the company.