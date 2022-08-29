NCRB report: Maharashtra in top three positions in crimes against women | Representative Photo

Maharashtra has figured in the top three positions in the total number of cases of crimes against women in the country last year, revealed the statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In cases such as kidnapping and abduction of women, abetment to suicide of women, assault on women with intent to outrage their modesty, and insult to the modesty of women Maharashtra figures in the top three positions.



According to the NCRB, last year, a total of 428278 crime against women cases were registered, out of which Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of cases (56083), followed by Rajasthan (40738) and Maharashtra (39526).



As far as cases of kidnapping and abduction of women are concerned, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 10574 cases, followed by Bihar (8661) and Maharashtra (7559). In terms of metropolitan cities, Delhi leads the way with 3948 registered cases, followed by Mumbai (1103) and Bengaluru (578).



In the abetment to suicide of women cases, Maharashtra tops the list with 927 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (758) and West Bengal (456).



While Odisha leads the way with 14853 assaults on women with the intent to offend their modesty, Maharashtra comes in second with 10568 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (939). In these cases, Delhi tops the list with 2022 cases, followed by Mumbai (1625) and Jaipur (586).



Andhra Pradesh holds the top position as far as insults to the modesty of women cases are concerned, with 2370 cases, followed by Maharashtra (1038) and Odisha (838). In these cases, Mumbai ranks first with 481 cases, followed by Delhi (415), and Kolkata (222).



An analysis of the registration of rape cases has revealed that Rajasthan has registered the maximum number of cases (6337), followed by Madhya Pradesh (2947), Uttar Pradesh (2845) and Maharashtra (2496). In these cases, Delhi tops the list with 1226 cases, followed by Jaipur (502) and Mumbai (364).



Uttar Pradesh has registered the maximum number of murders with rape/gang rape cases (48), followed by Assam (46), Madhya Pradesh (35) and Maharashtra (23). The statistics revealed that Mumbai tops the list with 4 cases, followed by Bengaluru (3) and Ahmedabad (2), statistics revealed.



In the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Girl Child Victims only) cases, Uttar Pradesh has registered a maximum of 6970 cases, followed by Maharashtra (6116) and Madhya Pradesh (6012). Delhi has registered a maximum of 1357 cases, followed by Mumbai (1019) and Chennai (429).



As far as cases of miscarriage are concerned, Uttar Pradesh has registered a maximum of 63 cases, followed by Maharashtra (26) and West Bengal (24).



"It has been learnt that POCSO cases are of elopement in which the girl and the accused are known to each other, but since the victims are minors, POCSO sections are applied as per the law. We register cases if the victim approaches and also arrest the accused persons involved. In Maharashtra we also take initiatives wherein there are dedicated women safety pathaks. Also under Operation Muskaan, we rescued missing children, "said Inspector General of Prevention of Crime Against Women and Children (Maharashtra), Deepak Pandey.