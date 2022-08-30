Mumbai Metro-3 trial run to be conducted between Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station |

The first trial run of Mumbai Metro-3 Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line will be conducted today at Sariput Nagar in Aarey, where a temporary car shed has been constructed for the assembly of rakes. To be flagged off by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it will be held at a three-km tunnel between the temporary facility and Marol Naka station.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is currently engaged in the implementation of the 33.5-km underground corridor.

Officials said the trial could well be underway for the next three to six months, with trains being tested on various parameters, including speed, oscillation, and emergency break distance. The total distance of test runs is estimated to be over 10,000 km.

The commencement of the trial run starts days after the Maharashtra cabinet on August 10 approved a 44 per cent rise in the project cost of Mumbai Metro-3 at Rs 33,405.82 crore from Rs 23,136 crore.

So far, 98.6 per cent construction of twin tunnels and 82.6 per cent of the underground stations have been completed. The acquisition of 73.14 hectare of government land and 2.56 hectare of private land has been completed for this project.

Further, nearly 29 per cent of the car shed in Aarey Colony has been completed. The CM has asked the MMRCL to undertake necessary planning for the commissioning of the first phase by 2023.