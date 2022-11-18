Mumbai updates: City dabbawalas bat for cycle lanes, inclusive local trains infrastructure

Dabbawalas want cycle lanes and infrastructure in city

Last month, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways had said that Mumbai can’t get cycle tracks for sorely lacking adequate space. Ironically, a perception survey of Mumbai’s legendary dabbawalas has revealed that 89% of them want dedicated cycle lanes in the city, while 100% of respondents have stressed the need for safe parking spaces for their cycles, which is their primary mode of transport for tiffin delivery. These measures, they said, will prevent theft and damage.

The survey has been conducted by non-profit Waatavaran Foundation and supported by another non-government organisation Sustainable Mobility Network.

Of the 500 dabbawalas spread out in nine neighbourhoods of Mumbai, 220 were interviewed to understand the state of cycling infrastructure and the challenges faced by them. The nine locations included Churchgate, Marine Lines, Grant Road, Parel, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Ghatkopar and Mulund.

