e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: City dabbawalas bat for cycle lanes, inclusive local trains infrastructure
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: City dabbawalas bat for cycle lanes, inclusive local trains infrastructure

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: City dabbawalas bat for cycle lanes, inclusive local trains infrastructure |
Follow us on
18 November 2022 08:52 AM IST

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Balapur, Maharashtra.

18 November 2022 08:52 AM IST

Shinde faction Sena leader Vandana Dongre files plaint against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Savarkar; alleges he defamed the freedom fighter and hurt sentiments of public. Police have registered a non-cognisable offence uunder Sections 500 [defamation] & 501 [printing or engraving defamaory matter] of IPC. 

Gandhi scion made comments about Savarkar being British servant and also read out a letter allegedly written by him to the British.

Read Also
Amid VD Savarkar controversy, Rahul Gandhi dares Maharashtra govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra
article-image
Read Also
'We don’t agree with Rahul Gandhi's statement on VD Savarkar': Uddhav Thackeray
article-image
18 November 2022 08:15 AM IST

Dabbawalas want cycle lanes and infrastructure in city

Last month, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways had said that Mumbai can’t get cycle tracks for sorely lacking adequate space. Ironically, a perception survey of Mumbai’s legendary dabbawalas has revealed that 89% of them want dedicated cycle lanes in the city, while 100% of respondents have stressed the need for safe parking spaces for their cycles, which is their primary mode of transport for tiffin delivery. These measures, they said, will prevent theft and damage.

The survey has been conducted by non-profit Waatavaran Foundation and supported by another non-government organisation Sustainable Mobility Network.

Of the 500 dabbawalas spread out in nine neighbourhoods of Mumbai, 220 were interviewed to understand the state of cycling infrastructure and the challenges faced by them. The nine locations included Churchgate, Marine Lines, Grant Road, Parel, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Ghatkopar and Mulund.

Read more about the survey and demands of the Mumbai's dabbawalas in our article here

Read Also
Mumbai: Dabbawalas want cycle lanes and infrastructure in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City dabbawalas bat for cycle lanes, inclusive local trains infrastructure

Mumbai updates: City dabbawalas bat for cycle lanes, inclusive local trains infrastructure

Even as threats of '26/11 type' attacks loom large, a new 'engine scam' slows Mumbai's coastal...

Even as threats of '26/11 type' attacks loom large, a new 'engine scam' slows Mumbai's coastal...

Mumbai rickshaw union gets nod for meter recalibration test

Mumbai rickshaw union gets nod for meter recalibration test

Mumbai: Focus on COVID put regular vaccine drives on backseat; only 55% inoculated against measles...

Mumbai: Focus on COVID put regular vaccine drives on backseat; only 55% inoculated against measles...

Mumbai: Man attempts suicide over breakup with girlfriend

Mumbai: Man attempts suicide over breakup with girlfriend