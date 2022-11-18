e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Several firms participate in RLDA's pre-bid for redeveloping iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

The authorities are planning to remodel the station through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction finance model.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai | File
Mumbai: Over nine infrastructure companies participated in Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) pre-bid meeting held on Thursday to redevelop iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The companies that participated included Larsen & Toubro, Tata Projects, NCC, J K Infra Projects, ITD Cementation, Ahluwalia Contractors, Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon, Creative Group, Assystem STUP among others.

On Thursday, the first round of the pre-bid meeting was held. The next will be on December 9 and final date of bid submission being January 25, 2023.

Amenities coming up on the station

The authorities are planning to remodel the station through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction finance model. The remodelling project includes civil, mechanical, electrical and plumbing works for the station buildings and associated infrastructure. Some of the elements under the project include the iconic facade, modern station building, refurbishing heritage building, suburban and long distance station areas, skywalk from Crawford market, etc.

Among the passenger amenities, there will be a roof plaza that will house cafeterias, retail outlets, recreational zone, food court, waiting lounge, local produce area, etc. on the same floor. New signages, acoustics, escalators, travellators, lifts, specially-abled friendly furniture, improved security and surveillance systems, etc. will also be introduced along with transportation integration to switch over to other transport modes such as bus, suburban local and metro rail.

“One of the main objectives of this upgradation is to provide commuters with a world-class travel experience. CSMT's redevelopment is amongst the government's flagship projects that will amplify the heritage element of the station and boost tourism prospects. With the pre-bid meetings, we are a step closer to redeveloping this iconic station,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA.

