Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway to operate 27-hour special traffic block between THESE stations on 19th/20th November

More than 150-year-old Carnac bridge will become history next Sunday. The Central Railway has decided to take a 27-hour special traffic block between Byculla and CSMT on 19th/20th November ( Saturday/ Sunday) for the dismantling of the century-old Carnac bunder road over bridge.
The block will start at 11 pm on 19th November. During the block period, All train services between Byculla - CSMT and Wadala -CSMT will be suspended. Special local services will be operated from Byculla, Parel and Dadar on the mainline and from Wadala on the harbour line at certain intervals.
Due to this block, all slow and fast local services of the mainline will be suspended between CSMT and Byculla for 17 hours. Similarly, harbour line local services will not be available between CSMT and Wadala for 21 hours and the operation of long-distance trains between CSMT and Byculla will be suspended for 27 hours.
The demolition work of the Carnac bridge is underway since the last week of August. Concrete and other lighter parts of the bridge have already been removed. During the proposed block, the entire steel structure will be removed by using cranes.
The bridge is located between CSMT and Masjid Bunder stations and passes over CR railway tracks.
Heavy vehicles were banned on the bridge, situated between CSMT and Masjid Road stations since November 2013, after its steel structure was corroded. In 2018, IIT-Bombay conducted a safety audit and recommended that the bridge be closed and rebuilt. The complete closure of the bridge was announced by city traffic police in August 2022, after that demolition work of the bridge was started by the railways.
After the demolition, the BMC will start construction work, which is likely to get completed in 19 months. Dismantling work is being carried out by the CR and reconstruction work will be carried out by BMC.
BEST will run extra bus services
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport ( BEST) undertaking will run extra. "We will try to run maximum special bus services between Mumbai CSMT/ Byculla / Dader and Vadala route" said an officer of BEST.
Cancellation of trains
All suburban train services of the mainline will be cancelled between CSMT-Byculla for 17 hours.
All suburban trains of Harbour line will be cancelled between CSMT-Vadala for 21 hours
Mail express service will not be originated from CSMT for 27 hours
18 pairs of mail/ express trains were cancelled and 35 pairs will be short terminated/short origination at/from Dadar, Panvel, Nasik, and Pune stations.
Block duration
UP & DN slow local lines
From 11 pm on Saturday-19th November to 4 pm on Sunday-20th November
UP & DN Fast local lines
From 11 pm on Saturday-19th November to 4 pm on Sunday-20th November
UP & DN Harbour lines:
From 11 pm on Saturday-19th November to 8 pm on Sunday-20th November
7th Line and yard:
From 11 pm on Saturday-19th November to 02 am on Monday-21th November
Cancellation of local trains
All Suburban services will not be available between Byculla and CSMT on the Main line and Vadala Road and CSMT on Harbour line during the block period.
UP and DN suburban services on Main Line will be short-terminated/originated at Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations.
Suburban trains will be run at less frequency between Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla Thane and beyond.
UP and DN suburban services on Harbour Line will be short-terminated/originated at Vadala Road station. Suburban trains will be run at less frequency between Vadala Road and Kurla and beyond too
AC services running on Sunday will not be available.
Long-distance trains cancelled on 19th November
Pune-Mumbai Intercity-Express
Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express
Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express
Amravati-Mumbai Express
Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express via Nizamabad
Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express
Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express
Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath
Long-distance trains cancelled on 20th November
Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express
Mumbai-Pune Intercity-Express
Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express
Mumbai-Jalna Janshatabdi Express
Mumbai-Jabalpur Garibrath
Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express
Mumbai-Manmad Special
Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express via Panvel
Mumbai-Adilabad Express
Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen
Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express
Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express
Mumbai-Amravati Express
Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express
Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express
Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen
Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express
Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express via Panvel
Manmad-mumbai Special
Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express
Mumbai-Secunderabad Devagiri Express via Nizamabad
Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express
Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express
Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express
Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express
Trains Cancelled on 21st November
Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express
Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express
Adilabad-Mumbai Express
Short termination of long-distance trains
2 mail/express trains will run from Dadar on 19th November
Mumbai-Chennai Egmore Express and Mumbai-Amritsar Express Trains will leave from Dadar on 19th November
2O mail/express trains will run from Dadar on 2Oth November
Mumbai-Varanasi Mahanagari Express, Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Indrayani Express train number Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express, Mumbai-Howrah Gitanjali Express, Mumbai-Lucknow Jn Pushpak Express, Mumbai-Howrah Express, Mumbai-Chennai Central Express, Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express, Mumbai-Hyderabad Express, Mumbai-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express, Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express, Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail, Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto Express, Mumbai-Latur Express, Mumbai-Howrah Mail via Nagpur, Mumbai-Howrah Mail via Prayagraj Chheoki, Mumbai-Chennai Egmore Express and Mumbai-Amritsar Express will leave from Dadar on 20th November
Train number 22177 Mumbai-Varanasi Mahanagari Express will leave from Dadar on 21st November too.
Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express will run from Nasik on 20th November.
Trains to run from Panvel
Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express on 19th November and Mumbai-Madgaon Mandvi Express on 20th November, Mumbai-Mangaluru Jn. Express on 20th November and Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express on 20th November will run from Panvel
Trains to run from Pune on 20th November
Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express
Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express
Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Express
Mumbai-Gadag Express
Mumbai-Solapur Siddheshwar Express
Short termination of UP trains
Trains will short terminate at Dadar (
Journey commenceson 18th November )
Lucknow Jn.-Mumbai Pushpak Express
Howrah-Mumbai Express
Amritsar-Mumbai Express
Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express
Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur
Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Prayagraj Chheoki
Trains short terminate at Dadar (journey commences on 19th November)
Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express
Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express
Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express
Adilabad-Mumbai Express
Chennai Central-Mumbai Express
Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express
Bidar-Mumbai Express
Amritsar-Mumbai Express
Lucknow Jn. – Mumbai Pushpak Express
Nagpur-Mumbai-Duranto Express Varanasi-Mumbai Mahanagari Express
Nizamuddin-Mumbai Rajdhani Express
Chennai Central-Mumbai Express
Hyderabad-Mumbai Express
Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express
Trains short terminate at Dadar (Journey commences on 20th November)
Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express
Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express
Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express
Trains will short terminate at Nashik ( journey commences on 19th November)
Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express
Trains will short terminate at Panvel
Madgaon-Mumbai Mandvi Express journey commences on 19th November
Mangaluru Jn. – Mumbai Express journey commences on 19th November
Madgaon-Mumbai Konkan Kanya Express journey commences on 19th November
Madgaon-Mumbai Mandvi Express journey commences on 20th November
Trains short terminate at Pune (journey commence on 19th November)
Gadag-Mumbai Express
Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express
Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Express
KSR Bengaluru-Mumbai Udyan Express
The Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express journey commences on 20th November and also short-terminated at Pune.
Railway speaks
Adequate refund counters will be opened at major junctions and stations for the convenience of passengers.
A helpdesk will also be opened for guiding the passengers.
For enquiry please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App
