Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway to operate 27-hour special traffic block between THESE stations on 19th/20th November

More than 150-year-old Carnac bridge will become history next Sunday. The Central Railway has decided to take a 27-hour special traffic block between Byculla and CSMT on 19th/20th November ( Saturday/ Sunday) for the dismantling of the century-old Carnac bunder road over bridge.

The block will start at 11 pm on 19th November. During the block period, All train services between Byculla - CSMT and Wadala -CSMT will be suspended. Special local services will be operated from Byculla, Parel and Dadar on the mainline and from Wadala on the harbour line at certain intervals.

Due to this block, all slow and fast local services of the mainline will be suspended between CSMT and Byculla for 17 hours. Similarly, harbour line local services will not be available between CSMT and Wadala for 21 hours and the operation of long-distance trains between CSMT and Byculla will be suspended for 27 hours.

The demolition work of the Carnac bridge is underway since the last week of August. Concrete and other lighter parts of the bridge have already been removed. During the proposed block, the entire steel structure will be removed by using cranes.

The bridge is located between CSMT and Masjid Bunder stations and passes over CR railway tracks.

Heavy vehicles were banned on the bridge, situated between CSMT and Masjid Road stations since November 2013, after its steel structure was corroded. In 2018, IIT-Bombay conducted a safety audit and recommended that the bridge be closed and rebuilt. The complete closure of the bridge was announced by city traffic police in August 2022, after that demolition work of the bridge was started by the railways.

After the demolition, the BMC will start construction work, which is likely to get completed in 19 months. Dismantling work is being carried out by the CR and reconstruction work will be carried out by BMC.

BEST will run extra bus services

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport ( BEST) undertaking will run extra. "We will try to run maximum special bus services between Mumbai CSMT/ Byculla / Dader and Vadala route" said an officer of BEST.

Cancellation of trains

All suburban train services of the mainline will be cancelled between CSMT-Byculla for 17 hours.

All suburban trains of Harbour line will be cancelled between CSMT-Vadala for 21 hours

Mail express service will not be originated from CSMT for 27 hours

18 pairs of mail/ express trains were cancelled and 35 pairs will be short terminated/short origination at/from Dadar, Panvel, Nasik, and Pune stations.

Block duration

UP & DN slow local lines

From 11 pm on Saturday-19th November to 4 pm on Sunday-20th November

UP & DN Fast local lines

From 11 pm on Saturday-19th November to 4 pm on Sunday-20th November

UP & DN Harbour lines:

From 11 pm on Saturday-19th November to 8 pm on Sunday-20th November

7th Line and yard:

From 11 pm on Saturday-19th November to 02 am on Monday-21th November

Cancellation of local trains

All Suburban services will not be available between Byculla and CSMT on the Main line and Vadala Road and CSMT on Harbour line during the block period.

UP and DN suburban services on Main Line will be short-terminated/originated at Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations.

Suburban trains will be run at less frequency between Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla Thane and beyond.

UP and DN suburban services on Harbour Line will be short-terminated/originated at Vadala Road station. Suburban trains will be run at less frequency between Vadala Road and Kurla and beyond too

AC services running on Sunday will not be available.

Long-distance trains cancelled on 19th November

Pune-Mumbai Intercity-Express

Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express

Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express

Amravati-Mumbai Express

Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express via Nizamabad

Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express

Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express

Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath

Long-distance trains cancelled on 20th November

Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express

Mumbai-Pune Intercity-Express

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

Mumbai-Jalna Janshatabdi Express

Mumbai-Jabalpur Garibrath

Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express

Mumbai-Manmad Special

Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express via Panvel

Mumbai-Adilabad Express

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen

Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express

Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

Mumbai-Amravati Express

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express

Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express

Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express

Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express via Panvel

Manmad-mumbai Special

Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

Mumbai-Secunderabad Devagiri Express via Nizamabad

Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express

Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express

Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express

Trains Cancelled on 21st November

Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express

Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express

Adilabad-Mumbai Express

Short termination of long-distance trains

2 mail/express trains will run from Dadar on 19th November

Mumbai-Chennai Egmore Express and Mumbai-Amritsar Express Trains will leave from Dadar on 19th November

2O mail/express trains will run from Dadar on 2Oth November

Mumbai-Varanasi Mahanagari Express, Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Indrayani Express train number Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express, Mumbai-Howrah Gitanjali Express, Mumbai-Lucknow Jn Pushpak Express, Mumbai-Howrah Express, Mumbai-Chennai Central Express, Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express, Mumbai-Hyderabad Express, Mumbai-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express, Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express, Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail, Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto Express, Mumbai-Latur Express, Mumbai-Howrah Mail via Nagpur, Mumbai-Howrah Mail via Prayagraj Chheoki, Mumbai-Chennai Egmore Express and Mumbai-Amritsar Express will leave from Dadar on 20th November

Train number 22177 Mumbai-Varanasi Mahanagari Express will leave from Dadar on 21st November too.

Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express will run from Nasik on 20th November.

Trains to run from Panvel

Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express on 19th November and Mumbai-Madgaon Mandvi Express on 20th November, Mumbai-Mangaluru Jn. Express on 20th November and Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express on 20th November will run from Panvel

Trains to run from Pune on 20th November

Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express

Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express

Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Express

Mumbai-Gadag Express

Mumbai-Solapur Siddheshwar Express

Short termination of UP trains

Trains will short terminate at Dadar (

Journey commenceson 18th November )

Lucknow Jn.-Mumbai Pushpak Express

Howrah-Mumbai Express

Amritsar-Mumbai Express

Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express

Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur

Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Prayagraj Chheoki

Trains short terminate at Dadar (journey commences on 19th November)

Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express

Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express

Adilabad-Mumbai Express

Chennai Central-Mumbai Express

Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express

Bidar-Mumbai Express

Amritsar-Mumbai Express

Lucknow Jn. – Mumbai Pushpak Express

Nagpur-Mumbai-Duranto Express Varanasi-Mumbai Mahanagari Express

Nizamuddin-Mumbai Rajdhani Express

Chennai Central-Mumbai Express

Hyderabad-Mumbai Express

Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express

Trains short terminate at Dadar (Journey commences on 20th November)

Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express

Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express

Trains will short terminate at Nashik ( journey commences on 19th November)

Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express

Trains will short terminate at Panvel

Madgaon-Mumbai Mandvi Express journey commences on 19th November

Mangaluru Jn. – Mumbai Express journey commences on 19th November

Madgaon-Mumbai Konkan Kanya Express journey commences on 19th November

Madgaon-Mumbai Mandvi Express journey commences on 20th November

Trains short terminate at Pune (journey commence on 19th November)

Gadag-Mumbai Express

Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express

Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Express

KSR Bengaluru-Mumbai Udyan Express

The Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express journey commences on 20th November and also short-terminated at Pune.

Railway speaks

Adequate refund counters will be opened at major junctions and stations for the convenience of passengers.

A helpdesk will also be opened for guiding the passengers.

For enquiry please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App