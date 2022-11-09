FPJ EXCLUSIVE: MCZMA to take up 2 key traffic-easing projects in Mumbai for environment clearance from CRZ point of view | File photo

Two key projects that will bring much-needed relief in commuting for Mumbaikars will be taken up for recommending environment clearance from CRZ point of view. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) at its meeting slated for November 10 will take up proposals for the construction of 4 Lane Bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba/Cuffe Parade and the extension of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link between Chirle and Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

A senior officer from the state environment department told the Free Press Journal, ‘’MCZMA after evaluation of all aspects is expected to make recommendations of these two proposals from the CRZ point of view to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). Thereafter, the SEIAA will conduct a comprehensive environmental impact assessment and give environment clearance.’’

The 1.6-km four-lane bridge over the bay will reduce the driving time between Nariman Point and Colaba to just five minutes, saving time and fuel. Besides, the new bridge will act as a last-mile connector for the upcoming coastal road. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for the appointment of a contractor. The selected contractor will be engaged in the design and construction of a four-lane bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba/ Cuffe Parade in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 284.55 crore with a completion period of 24 months.

As far as the extension of MTHL is concerned, the MMRDA believes that the traffic disbursement from MTHL would be seamless from the Chirle-end. Further, MMRDA expects a reduction in the travelling time between Mumbai to Pune by connecting the under-construction MTHL with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The state Urban Development Department has already allowed the MMRDA to borrow Rs 2,649 crore at 2 per cent interest for the proposed extension of the MTHL.