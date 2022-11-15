e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Amid 27 hours special traffic block between CSMT - Byculla & CSMT - Wadala, BEST to run special bus services

BEST to run 12 buses between 10.30 pm on Saturday to 6.30 am on Sunday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
Mumbai: Amid 27 hours special traffic block between CSMT - Byculla & CSMT - Wadala, BEST to run special bus services | Representative pic
Mumbai: Keeping in mind the 27 hours special traffic block between CSMT - Byculla and CSMT - Wadala, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport ( BEST) will run 12 buses between 10.30 pm on Saturday to 6.30 am on Sunday. 35 more busses will run on Sunday on seven prominent routes of the affected section.

On November 19 from 10.30 pm to November 20, 6.30 am, 12 additional buses on three routes including CSMT - Wadala, CSMT - Dader and Byculla (W) - Colaba ( four additional buses on each route) will be operated by BEST.

Detailed bus routes and timings

Similarly between 6 am to 10 pm on Sunday i.e November 20, 35 additional buses will be operated on seven route, five on each routes. These routes are Electric house- Wadala ( w), CSMT - Dharavi Depot,  Mukharjee Chowk- Pratiksha Nagar, Mantralaya - Mahul, Electric House -K Cercle and Antop Hil - Kotwal Udyan.

For the demonstration of over 150-year-old Carnac bridge the Central Railway decided to operate a special traffic block on all its line between CSMT - Byculla and CSMT - Wadala. 

Due to this block all slow and fast local services of the mainline will be suspended between CSMT and Byculla for 17 hours. Similarly, harbour line local services will not be available between CSMT and Wadala for 21 hours and the operation of long-distance trains between CSMT and Byculla will be suspended for 27 hours.

