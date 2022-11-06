Mumbai: Amid extra rush, special Trains announced by Railways; check out details | Representative pic

Mumbai: Railways will run special trains between Mumbai/ Pune and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details of the trains being run are given below:

Mumbai-Danapur Special

03266 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.15 hrs on 10/11/2022 and will arrive Danapur at 08.00 hrs next day.

03265 special will leave Danapur at 18.10 hrs on 08/11/2022 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Two AC-3 Tier, 16 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans.

Pune-Danapur Special

03288 special will leave Pune at 05.00 hrs on 09/11/2022 and will arrive Danapur at 09.15 hrs next day.

03287 special will leave Danapur at 16.40 hrs 07/11/2022 and will arrive Pune at 22.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Three AC-2 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans.

Reservation: Bookings for 03266 and 03288 special trains on special charges will open on 6.11.2022 at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App