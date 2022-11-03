Mumbai: Central Rail announces special train between Pandharpur-Miraj for Kartiki Fair | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Central Railway will run a special train between Pandharpur and Miraj on November 8 to clear the extra rush of passengers during Kartiki Fair being held at Pandharpur.

Details of the train:

Train No. 01425 special will leave Pandharpur at 09.50 hrs on 8.11.2022 and will arrive Miraj at 14.00 hrs same day.

Train No. 01426 special will leave Miraj at 15.15 hrs on 8.11.2022 and will arrive Pandharpur at 18.45 hrs same day.

*Halts*: Sangola, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Sulgare and Arag

*Composition*: One AC-2 Tier, 8 Sleeper-Class and 12 General Second-class including 2 Guard's brake vans.

*Reservation* Bookings for above special trains on special charges will open on *03.11.2022* at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detail timings.

Passengers are advise to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.

