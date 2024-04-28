Matheran's Iconic Toy Train Witnesses Over 5 Lakh Passengers And ₹3.54 Crore Revenue In FY 2023-24

The iconic Toy Train, an integral part of the Matheran experience, has witnessed an overwhelming response, proudly serving over 5 lakh passengers in the fiscal year 2023-24 alone. This surge in visitors has translated into substantial revenue, with the Toy Train generating an impressive Rs. 3.54 crore during the same period.

Matheran is one of the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai, Pune and surrounding area. The Neral-Matheran Toy train, which started 117 years ago, is one among the few Heritage Mountain Railways in India.

Central Railway's Matheran Services

Central Railway runs Toy Train services on the narrow gauge line winding up the mountains from Neral to Matheran. Shuttle services are also run between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

Presently Central Railway runs 4 services daily between Neral-Matheran-Neral and 16 services between Aman Lodge-Matheran-AmanLodge of which, 12 services run daily and 4 special services run on weekends (Sat & Sun) only.

According to CR, a total of 5 lakh passengers have been ferried to Matheran which includes 3.75 lakh passengers between Aman Lodge and Matheran and 1.25 lakh passengers between Neral and Matheran during the Financial Year 2023-24.

"Total Revenue earned stands at Rs.3.54 crore including Rs.2.48 crore between Aman Lodge and Matheran and Rs.1.06 crore between Neral and Matheran during the Financial Year 2023-24" said an official.

Central Railway's Role In Promoting Matheran Tourism

These figures indicate the important role of Railways in providing a safe and comfortable travel to its passengers coming to this tourist destination. Central Railway is popularizing this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a place which provides the thrill of watching Nature closely along with a memorable ride in the Toy train thus immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran.

Keep in mind the convenience of passengers,Central Railway is all set to introduce Sleeping Pods, also known as Pod Hotel, at Matheran which will feature single pods, double pods and family pods, providing a range of accommodation options to cater to the diverse needs of tourists. These air-conditioned pods are designed to offer maximum comfort and privacy, equipped with modern amenities such as mobile charging facilities, locker room services, fire alarms, intercom systems, deluxe toilet and bathroom facilities, among others.

Pod Hotel Contract Awarded Via E-Auction

The contract for the development and operation of the Pod Hotel has been awarded through E-Auction.

Booking options for the Pod Hotel will be flexible and tourists will be able to reserve pods through both physical means at the reception and online via a dedicated mobile app.

This initiative will not only enhance the overall experience for tourists but also contribute significantly to the local economy by promoting tourism and providing employment opportunities.