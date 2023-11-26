Neral: Matheran Hill Toy Train Unveils Upgraded Coaches For Better Passenger Comfort | FPJ

In a quest to enhance passenger experiences, the Matheran Hill rail section’s iconic toy train is undergoing trials for its newly designed coaches. Supervised by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), these new coaches draw inspiration from the renowned Darjeeling Railway, combining nostalgia with modern comfort.

Upgraded features of the toy train

The highlight of these upgraded coaches is the implementation of a dual suspension system, promising a smoother and more comfortable ride for passengers traversing the breathtaking Matheran terrain. An official from CR stated, "The trials aim to assess the performance of these enhancements and fine-tune any aspects to optimise the overall travel experience."

Matheran, celebrated for its scenic beauty, sees thousands of Mumbaikars flocking to its serene landscapes every weekend. A favourite weekend getaway, the toy train, currently operating between Neral and Matheran, holds a special place in the hearts of locals. As trials progress, anticipation builds among travellers eager to enjoy an even more delightful ride through this picturesque gem.