 Neral: Matheran Hill Toy Train Unveils Upgraded Coaches For Better Passenger Comfort
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNeral: Matheran Hill Toy Train Unveils Upgraded Coaches For Better Passenger Comfort

Neral: Matheran Hill Toy Train Unveils Upgraded Coaches For Better Passenger Comfort

CR official says trials aim to assess performance of these enhancements and fine-tune any aspects to optimise the overall travel experience.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Neral: Matheran Hill Toy Train Unveils Upgraded Coaches For Better Passenger Comfort | FPJ

In a quest to enhance passenger experiences, the Matheran Hill rail section’s iconic toy train is undergoing trials for its newly designed coaches. Supervised by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), these new coaches draw inspiration from the renowned Darjeeling Railway, combining nostalgia with modern comfort.

Upgraded features of the toy train

The highlight of these upgraded coaches is the implementation of a dual suspension system, promising a smoother and more comfortable ride for passengers traversing the breathtaking Matheran terrain. An official from CR stated, "The trials aim to assess the performance of these enhancements and fine-tune any aspects to optimise the overall travel experience."

Matheran, celebrated for its scenic beauty, sees thousands of Mumbaikars flocking to its serene landscapes every weekend. A favourite weekend getaway, the toy train, currently operating between Neral and Matheran, holds a special place in the hearts of locals. As trials progress, anticipation builds among travellers eager to enjoy an even more delightful ride through this picturesque gem.

Read Also
Neral: Matheran Hill Station's Toy Train Engine Derails; No Injuries Reported
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Neral: Matheran Hill Toy Train Unveils Upgraded Coaches For Better Passenger Comfort

Neral: Matheran Hill Toy Train Unveils Upgraded Coaches For Better Passenger Comfort

7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts: Hearings To Get Derailed After Justice Sambre’s Transfer

7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts: Hearings To Get Derailed After Justice Sambre’s Transfer

Mumbai News: Devotees Celebrate The ‘Sultan Of Dongri’

Mumbai News: Devotees Celebrate The ‘Sultan Of Dongri’

Shah Rukh Khan Pays Respects To 26/11 Martyrs At The Gateway Of India: WATCH VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan Pays Respects To 26/11 Martyrs At The Gateway Of India: WATCH VIDEO

Beyond The Badge: Unveiling Mumbai Police's Creative Side

Beyond The Badge: Unveiling Mumbai Police's Creative Side