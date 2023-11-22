Neral: Matheran Hill Station's Toy Train Engine Derails; No Injuries Reported

Representative Image | FPJ

Near the Waterpipe railway station, between Neral and Matheran, the engine of a Neral-Matheran Toy Train service derailed on Wednesday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Toy Train, a key draw for tourists visiting Matheran, had recently resumed services from Neral to Matheran starting November 4. The derailment occurred at approximately 4:05 PM, sparking concerns about the safety of passengers and tourists relying on this iconic mode of transportation.

Despite the setback, railway authorities have assured the public that immediate measures will be implemented to enhance the safety of travelers. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of rigorous safety protocols in preserving the charm and reliability of such historical and popular tourist attractions.

The engine was successfully rerailed at nearly 6 pm. It was the engine of the Matheran to Neral train. After the re-railment, the train departed towards Neral at around 6 pm. Due to this incident, two Toy Train services from Matheran to Aman Lodge were cancelled. Refunds were given to passengers for these two service cancellations.