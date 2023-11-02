Maharashtra: CR Announces Resumption Of Toy Train Services Between Neral And Matheran; Details Inside

The Central Railway announced the much-anticipated resumption of toy train services between Neral and Matheran from November 4, 2023.

These services will cater to the convenience of passengers traveling between these two scenic locations. According to CR, these services were temporarily halted during the monsoon season to ensure the safety of passengers.

"The resumption of toy train services between Neral and Matheran will undoubtedly bring joy to tourists and travelers, providing a scenic and delightful journey through the picturesque landscapes of this region," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Neral-Matheran services schedule:

Train 52103: Departs from Neral at 08:50 am and arrives at Matheran at 11:30 am daily.

Train 52105: Departs from Neral at 10:25 am and reaches Matheran at 1:05 pm daily.

Train 52104: Departs from Matheran at 2:45 pm and arrives at Neral at 5:30 pm daily.

Train 52106: Departs from Matheran at 4:00 pm and reaches Neral at 6:40 pm daily.

Coach composition:

Train 52103/52104 will operate with a total of 6 coaches, including 3 second-class coaches, one Vistadome coach, and 2 second-class cum luggage vans.Train 52105/52106 will consist of 3 second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and 2 second-class cum luggage vans.

Timing of shuttle services revised

Central Railway has also revised the timetable for currently running shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran, effective from November 4th. On Saturdays and Sundays, two pairs of special shuttle services will be operated, offering additional options for passengers between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

Matheran – Aman lodge shuttle services

Apart from that Central Railway also received the time table of currently running shuttle services between Aman Lodge – Matheran. Revised timing will be applicable from November 4th. Train number 52154 departs from Matheran at 08:20 am and arrives at Aman Lodge at 08:38 am. Train number 52156 departs from Matheran at 09:10 am and reaches Aman Lodge at 09:28 am.Train number 52158 departs from Matheran at 11:35 am and arrives at Aman Lodge at 11:53 am.Train number 52160 departs from Matheran at 2 pm and arrives at Aman Lodge at 2.18 pm.

Train number 52162 departs from Matheran at 3:15 pm and arrives at Aman Lodge at 3:33 pm and number 52164 departs from Matheran at 5:20 pm and reaches Aman Lodge at 5:38 pm.

On Saturday/Sunday a two special shuttle services will be operated by CR. First special train service will depart from Matheran at 10:05 am and arrives at Aman Lodge at 10:23 am and second special train service departs from Matheran at 1:10 pm and arrives at Aman Lodge at 1:28 pm.

Aman Lodge – Matheran Shuttle Services

Train number 52153 departs from Aman Lodge at 08:45 am and arrives at Matheran at 09:03 am. Train number 52155 departs from Aman Lodge at 09:35 am and reaches Matheran at 09:53 am. Train number 52157 departs from Aman Lodge at 12:00 noon and arrives at Matheran at 12:18 noon..

Train number 52159 number departs from Aman Lodge at 2.25 pm and arrives at Matheran at 2.43 pm. Train number 52161 departs from Aman Lodge at 3:40 pm and arrives at Matheran at 3:58 pm. Train number 52163 departs from Aman Lodge at 5:45 pm and reaches Matheran at 6:03 pm. On Saturday/Sunday two special services will be operated. First special train service will departs from Aman Lodge at 10:30 am and arrives at Matheran at 10:48 am and second special train departs from Aman Lodge at 1:35 pm and arrives at Matheran at 1:53 pm.

All shuttle services, both from Matheran to Aman Lodge and from Aman Lodge to Matheran, will have 3 second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and 2 second-class cum luggage vans.

