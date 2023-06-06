Mumbai: Toy Train Services Temporarily Suspended Between Neral-Aman Lodge Due to Monsoon Season

FPJ

In light of the impending monsoon season, the authorities have announced the temporary closure of toy train services between Neral and Aman Lodge, effective from June 10, 2023, until October 15, 2023. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety, considering the heavy rains and the potential risk of landslides in the region. The temporary suspension aims to minimize any hazards associated with train travel during this monsoon period.

Continuation of Shuttle Services to Matheran

While the toy train services between Neral and Aman Lodge will be suspended, it is important to note that the shuttle toy train services between Aman Lodge and Matheran will continue to operate according to the existing timetable. Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, emphasised that this measure is routine and undertaken every year to prioritize passenger safety.

Exploring Alternative Transportation Options

Travelers planning to visit Matheran from Neral during this period are advised to explore alternative transportation options such as private taxis or other available means of transport in the area. The railway authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers, and they apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension of shuttle services.