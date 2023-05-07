Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray takes toy train ride to Matheran station; watch video

Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray takes toy train ride to Matheran station | Screengrab

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray was recently seen taking a toy train ride along with his supporters to Matheran hill station.

The video shows Thackeray seated in the train laughing and chatting with co-passengers.

Watch video: