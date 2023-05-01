 Maharashtra: Shinde govt about to fall, says Aaditya Thackeray, highlights builder-contractor domination in state
Maharashtra: Shinde govt about to fall, says Aaditya Thackeray, highlights builder-contractor domination in state

"I am giving you in writing that the state govt will collapse in the coming days," he asserted, raising concerns over the current state of affairs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
article-image

In a statement made by former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday, he predicted the imminent collapse of the Eknath Shinde's government.

Lack of female representation in the cabinet

Thackeray further highlighted the glaring lack of female representation in the cabinet, stating that "there are no women ministers in the cabinet."

According to Thackeray, the Maharashtra government is heavily skewed towards builders and contractors, casting doubts over the transparency and fairness of its policies.

"Maharashtra is left to fend for itself"

He opined that the Centre's support seems to be favouring Gujarat, while Maharashtra is left to fend for itself.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day, Thackeray pointed out the stark difference in treatment between the two states. "Gujarat has two CMs, which includes our CM (Eknath Shinde) too, all the projects have been shifted to Gujarat," he said.

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray raises concerns about irregularities in BMC's ₹263 crore street...
