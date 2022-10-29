Central Railway runs 258 special trains to meet the festival rush

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: To clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, the Central Railways has arranged 258 special trains for this year for Diwali and Chhath puja. This is the highest number of special trains arranged by Central Railways for the first time for the festive season.

These festival trains meet the heavy festive season rush (both outgoing and incoming) and will run till the end of November 2022. This excludes 16 festival special trains run by other railways between Jaynagar and Mumbai; Nanded and Pune & Chhapra and Panvel.

The Chhath Puja Special Trains 2022 will primarily connect various destinations like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Malda town, Ballia, Danapur, Patliputra, Madgaon, Nagpur, etc.

Out of these 258 special trains, 103 trains have already ran carrying the passengers to their destinations and the remaining 155 will serve the needs of passengers until this November end. Amongst this, 14 festival specials are running as totally unreserved.

In ordered to control the crowd at the stations, Central Railway has deployed Security personnel for monitoring round the clock and to assist the passengers to board the train comfortably. Additional officers and staff have been deployed to monitor the crowd management and to assist the passengers with information through help desk.

Central Railway has disseminated details of running of festival train information thorough Print, Electronic & Social Media. During this festive season, Central Railway also appealed and urged passengers not to pull alarm chain unnecessarily which has a cascading effect in train running.

Central Railway request passengers to come to the station well in time so that boarding of trains becomes easier for them.