Mumbai: 4 Jain Women Attain Diksha, Community Comes Together To Celebrate

The Jain community of Mumbai came together to participate in celebrations as four women, including a 12-year-old, from the community attained diksha on Sunday. In two separate events in Juhu and Bhiwandi, four young women, all under the age of 21, from the community renounced the worldly desires and embraced monkhood to lead a spiritual life.



The Jain community, known for its principles of non-violence and truth, celebrates diksha as the supreme sacrifice in the human life. On Sunday, four women from different Jain sub-communities left behind their families and embraced diksha to start their journey on the path of salvation.





The Vile Parle Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh organised a grand diksha mahotsav for an 21-year-old Yashvi Nandu, belonging to the Kutchi Murtipujak sub-community. Yashvi, a mechanical engineering student, got influenced by the preachings of revered Jain saint Namramuni Maharaj Saheb and dropped out of her studies and chose the path of renunciation.

“During her Girnar pilgrimage three years ago, she attended maharaj saheb’s shivir and instantly felt connected to his teachings. Since then, she became his saadhak, got trained for the spiritual and religious way of life, and finally attained diksha on Sunday,” said a member of the Jain sangh.

Leaving her family, friends and career behind, Yashvi started her new life of nunhood as Nempriyaji Mahasatiji. The Vile Parle sangh also organised a Mahatapotsav to celebrate saadhvi Saumyaji Mahasatiji’s 1008 aayambil fast, a penance of controlling taste observed to attain spiritual upliftment.

In Thane’s Bhiwandi, three young women walked the path of spirituality and attained diksha on Sunday. The Bhiwandi Gokulnagar Nazrana Jain Sangh organised the diksha mahotsav for 19-year-old Archa Kumari and 12-year-old Nishtha Kumari, who are Rajasthani Jains and Krisha Mehta, who is a Kutchi murtipujak Jain. They attained their diksha from Jain saint Prashantmurti Rajendra Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb.



“Initially we only had two diksharthis but then Krisha also joined. She was supposed to attain diksha at the event organised by Dombivali sangh for four other diksharthis. Since she could not attain that ceremony, maharaj saheb asked her to get diksha with Archa and Nikita in Bhiwandi. The Jain community in Bhiwandi was already excited for two dikshas and as Krisha joined, it added up to everyone’s excitement,” said a member of the sangh.