Mumbai updates: Civic agency to begin redecking Parel's TT flyover soon

BMC to begin redecking work on Parel TT flyover

The BMC's bridges department has initiated a proposal for refurbishment of the deck portion of the Parel TT flyover. The civic body will start the work after they receive a NOC from the Mumbai traffic police. The work is expected to be completed before the next monsoon season.

The Parel TT flyover, which helps decongest Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road at the junction, sees heavy traffic during peak hours. Last year, the BMC built an elevated road between Hindmata flyover and the Parel TT bridge to ensure smooth traffic during monsoons.

The Dr BA road is a crucial connector between the island city and the Eastern Suburbs.

The work order was issued to M/s ME Infraprojects Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs17.48 crore on September 8, 2022. The number of expansion joints on the flyover will be reduced from 22 to 4.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC to begin redecking work on Parel TT flyover