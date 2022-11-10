Mumbai: State govt steps up efforts to bring back Jagdamba sword of Chhatrapati Shivaji from Britain

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | File

In a piece of good news, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday announced that efforts are underway to bring back Shivaji Maharaj's sacred Jagdamba sword from Britain.

He said that the state government has appealed to the Centre to follow-up with the British government adding that efforts are on to bring back the sword by 2024. Incidentally, the year 2024 will mark 350 years of Shiva's coronation.

Unauthorised construction near Afzal Khan's grave removed

The history records show that the Jagdamba sword is the sword of worship of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asserted Mr Mungantiwar. The sword was moved to Britain from Maharashtra between 1875 and 1876.

Meanwhile, Mr Mungantiwar announced that while Shiv Pratap Day is being celebrated today, the unauthorized construction near Afzal Khan's grave at Pratapgad has been removed.