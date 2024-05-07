Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Writes Letter To CM Shinde About Hacking Of Another Baobab Tree In Malad's Marve Road |

Mumbai: While environment lovers are still not over the chopping of a 300-year-old Baobab tree for Mumbai Metro 2 B’s work in Santacruz, activists have flagged hacking of another old Baobab tree in Malad for the widening of Malad-Marve road. Activists have written a letter to the chief minister to direct an investigation into the cutting of natural heritage.

On April 27, a rare and iconic Baobab tree was cut down on the SV Road in Santacruz (West) for the construction work of Metro 2B, after which tree lovers have condemned the act. Friends of Trees, an organisation working towards conserving and educating people about rare species of trees, asked the police to register a criminal complaint against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region development Authority.

The anger within the tree lovers has not doused yet and there has been another incident of an old Baobab tree being cut for infrastructure work. On Monday, activist Godfrey Pimenta from the Watchdog Foundation wrote to the chief minister about hacking of another Baobab tree on Marve Road in Malad (West) for the widening work of Malad-Marve road. The letter stated that the illegal act has been carried out right under the nose of the assistant commissioner of police as the tree was located near its office.

“We regret to note that despite existing regulations, such as the Maharashtra Private Forests (Acquisition) Act, 1975, which designate trees older than 50 years in urban areas as heritage trees, these acts of vandalism continue unabated. The loss due to shortsighted development projects is a blow to our natural heritage and future generations,” read the letter.

The Watchdog Foundation demanded from the CM to take immediate action by investigating both the incidents, hold those responsible accountable, and implement stricter measures to safeguard our trees and green spaces. It also called for the adoption of sustainable development practices that prioritise environmental conservation and respect natural resources.

“This act of destruction not only diminishes the natural beauty of our city, but also undermines our efforts in combating climate change. It further highlights the urgent need for stronger enforcement of environmental protection laws,” said Pimenta.