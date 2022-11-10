Mumbai: BMC to begin redecking work on Parel TT flyover | FPJ

The BMC's bridges department has initiated a proposal for refurbishment of the deck portion of the Parel TT flyover. The civic body will start the work after they receive a NOC from the Mumbai traffic police. The work is expected to be completed before the next monsoon season.

The Parel TT flyover, which helps decongest Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road at the junction, sees heavy traffic during peak hours. Last year, the BMC built an elevated road between Hindmata flyover and the Parel TT bridge to ensure smooth traffic during monsoons. The Dr BA road is a crucial connector between the island city and the Eastern Suburbs.

The work order was issued to M/s ME Infraprojects Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs17.48 crore on September 8, 2022. The number of expansion joints on the flyover will be reduced from 22 to 4. “The high number of expansion joints (at 10-metre intervals) is an inconvenience to motorists, especially during the monsoon. The bridge will not be demolished and reconstructed, but only the work of refurbishment of the deck portion will be carried out,” said the official from BMC's bridges department.

However, closure of the bridge is expected to affect traffic movement since the work of Delisle Bridge – another important connector in Lower Parel – is in progress.

Scope Of Work

The deck slab will be removed and the open span refilled

Existing expansion joints will be reduced from 22 to just 4

Pier and pier caps will be strengthened, deck will be reconstructed with steel plate girders

