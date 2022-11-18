Shraddha Walkar was admitted to Vasai hospital for 3 days after Aaftab assaulted her in 2020 |

New details have emerged in the Shraddha murder case, according to her friends, Shraddha was allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner Aaftab in 2020 and after that she spent three days in the hospital. She was later strangled and chopped into 35 pieces by him. Now the image is going viral on the internet, showing Shraddha's cheek and nose showing bruises.

As per a report in India Today, the victim was admitted to the hospital in 2020 with acute back pain at a Vasai, Maharashtra, facility.

Dr SP Shinde from Ozone Multispecialty Hospital in Nalasopara told ANI, "Shraddha was admitted for severe pain in shoulders&back, she didn't tell reason. Extreme injury wasn't found on her. Aftab was present during admission. Don't recall seeing her family."

Aaftab confeses to murder

As per the report, on December 3, 2020, Shraddha was admitted to Ozone Multispeciality Hospital in Vasai due to acute back and spine discomfort that had persisted for about a week. She was hospitalised due to back pain, which is thought to have been caused by Aaftab assaulting her.

Aftab Ameen Poonawalla has confessed to investigators that it took him 10 hours to chop his live-in partner's body into 35 different pieces and that he had burnt her face until it was unrecognisable, informed sources said.

As the investigation is still underway, police teams have visited and conducted searches to recover more remains of the 27-year-old victim, Shraddha Walkar, at the Mehrauli forest.