Delhi murder: Vasai Jamatkhana members demand punishment for Aaftab

A 52-year-old member said they hadn’t seen Poonawala for the past three years, but earlier it never seemed like he could kill anyone.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala | File Photo
Mumbai: Aaftab Amin Poonawala regularly visited a Jamatkhana (a place for community gathering) next to his house in Regal Society in Vasai where he resided with his family since 2004. He visited the place with his father and brother but didn’t interact with anyone. After the gruesome murder of his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, the Jamatkhana members have raised a demand for severe punishment.

A 52-year-old member said they hadn’t seen Poonawala for the past three years, but earlier it never seemed like he could kill anyone. “He remained calm and spoke less,” the man said on condition of anonymity. Another member said that the fact that he stopped visiting the Jamatkhana means he was on the wrong path. 

Palghar: Uddhav Sena leader Neelam Gorhe meets Shraddha Walkar's father in Vasai
Neelam Gore visits Shraddha's house

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gore, on Thursday visited the victim’s house in Vasai’s Sanskriti Society. When the Free Press Journal tried to contact her father, Vikas Walkar, the family declined to speak. A source told this newspaper that the Delhi police is likely to visit Vasai as part of the probe.

Ms Gore said after meeting Ms Walkar’s father she found out that Poonawala used to harass her for money. “Money could also be the reason behind the murder. Ms Walkar’s mother left the world in grief as her daughter told her about her quarrels with the suspect,” Ms Gore said.

Before moving to Delhi, the victim and her boyfriend lived in Vasai’s Real Society. The Free Press Journal found out that Poonawala had submitted four photographs for a police NOC, in a bid to show that he was going to reside in the house with his entire family. He had told the flat owner Jayshree Patkar that he and Ms Walkar were married. He had apparently lied as rented accommodation isn’t easily available for live-in partners.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Court extends police custody of Aaftab Poonwalla for next five...
