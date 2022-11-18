Car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway killing 5; 4 injured

The car was severely damaged in the accident | Twitter

Mumbai: At least five were killed and four others were injured after a car coming to Mumbai from Pune rammed into a truck near Khopoli on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Friday midnight.

Of the four, three critically injured persons have been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

According to Khopoli police, four persons from the car died on the spot while one died on the way to the hospital.

The car was coming from Chinchwad, Pune and while overtaking a car, hit a truck near Dheku village in Khopoli. The impact of the accident was so high that four of them died on the spot. Police said that overspeeding could have caused the accident.

The deceased were identified as Wasim Kazi, Anil Sanap, Abdul Khan Khan, Rahul Pandey, and Ashutosh Kharekar. The injured persons have been identified as Machindranath Ankush Ambure, Amir Hussain Choudhary and Bhawarlal Khairlal and a woman was also injured.

A preliminary probe indicated that the driver of the car lost control, due to which the vehicle hit the truck. Machindranath Ankush Ambure was driving the car and a case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

With agency inputs

