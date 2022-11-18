Mumbai: Charge sheet underway in Cyrus Mistry accident case

Mumbai: Chargesheet underway in Cyrus Mistry accident case | File

After recording the witness statement of businessman Darius Pandole, and acquiring the interim report from Mercedes-Benz, the Palghar police are all set to begin preparing the chargesheet to be produced in court, in the fatal accident case that happened on September 4 on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, claiming the lives of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole died.

“We will initiate the process of preparing the chargesheet in the case soon, which will be produced in court,” the superintendent of police (Palghar District), Balasaheb Patil said. On Nov 1, a team of police recorded the statement of witness Darius Pandole, after his discharge from the hospital where he said that his wife Dr Anahita Pandole who was driving the vehicle got flustered seconds before the accident.

As per the statement, a heavy vehicle was in front of their SUV, and in an attempt to pass it, she was trying to overtake it. The technical analysis report from carmaker Mercedes-Benz suggested that the brakes of the vehicle were pressed five seconds before it crashed, and it was speeding at 100 km/h a few seconds before the accident.