Food Review: From Perfect Munchies To IPL-Themed LIITs, Celebrate Cricket With Social's 'Doosra Stadium' Menu

Social's 'Doosra Stadium' Menu Review | Swarna S

Mumbai: What's something you enjoy eating while watching a cricket match? If your tastebuds crave for crispy murukkus, corn chaat, freshly-made kebabs, and some fried chicken wings, we suggest you try the lip-smacking menu offered by the popular resto bar Social, which is specially designed for IPL fans like us. Regardless of you being an MI fan or cheering for the ‘Whistle Podu’ team, the IPL-themed menu which goes by the ‘Cricket Ka Doosra Stadium’ makes the cricket season more special and helps to celebrate it at its best.

Veggie Hits

From perfect munchies that every foodie would want while witnessing a match of cricket, to the much-loved LIITs, the menu has everything one can ask for. As you take your gang for food treat alongside IPL screening, you could order a ‘Majama Titans Platter’ to say “Majani life” while cheering for Gujarat Titans and your favourite player Shubman Gill. It brings on the plate all the typical 'chaknas,' from crispy murukkus to masala peanuts. Another dish which will set the mood right for vegetarians comes on a spicy note. What’s that? It’s the ‘Madras Chilli Paneer’ which is a great pick from the menu as it amalgamates the desi flavour of Chettinad with the richness of well-tossed paneer.

Veggie Cheer Platter | Swarna S

If your heart says ‘Dil Maange More’ and wants to explore the veg menu a little more, you may ask for a mouth-watering veggie platter that serves some of the best preparations to complement your mug of beer or a classic cocktail. The ‘Veggie Cheer Platter’ is a plate full of delicacies including onion samosas, plant-based seekh kebab, hara bhara kebas, and crispy aloo bonda garnished with mint leaves and served with two dips.

Non-Veg Bites

Not the one who just has veg when at a party? The menu lists some of the must-try non-veg options too, including a meat-based twist to some of the above vegetarian cuisines. While the veggie eaters in your gang would go for a paneer, we ask to relish the chilli chicken version instead. Did we just hear you calling yourself a chicken lover? In that case, there’s something in the IPL-themed menu which will leave you clean bowled. The ‘#Doosra Platter’ is our special recommendation for you which serves you with BBQ chicken wings, fried chicken wings, chicken sliders, and hot dogs.

Non-Veg Bites | Swarna S

If the match is going on a boring note, how about keeping your celebration simple, with eggs? Served with fried eggs, try a bowl of super hot and slurpy noodles which would impress you with a peanut butter kick. Note that the noodles can be customised with plant-based ingredients, chicken, mutton, or even juicy prawns if you wish to enhance your foodie experience.

Cheers To The Game!

Look at the Social IPL menu | Swarna S

Going for an IPL screening and not saying cheers in the air? We don’t want you to party sober when the eatery offers specially-curated LIITs for the season along with some beers to chill out and cheer louder for your favourite team. While the non-drinkers in your friends circle eat the chaknas alone, you could order a 500ml or a 1000 ml to enjoy the cricket match. We tried the ‘Hyderabadi Sunrise LIIT’ – which combined the fine notes of Johnnie Walker Red Label Scotch Whisky with a touch of orange, ginger and apple, and ‘OneFamily LIIT’ which kissed the distinctive flavour of Gordon's gin and blue curacao with passion fruit syrup.

Social LIITs | Swarna S

If you are a beer person, you might choose from 330ml, a bucket of six or a dozen. The menu covers popular beer brands for you. Importantly, ensure to drink responsibly as you create happy memories at Social near you.