Mumbai: CR gears up for Carnac bridge demolition mega block; issues advisory to daily commuters

Carnac bridge between Masjid Bunder and CSMT railway station in Mumbai | - Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The central railway has decided to shut the operation of all trains from CSMT at 11 pm on Saturday. Owing to this, local commuters have been requested to wind up work little early.

A Mega block of 27 hours on 19th and 20th November starting from 11pm on Saturday between CSMT- Byculla/ Vadala will be operated by the central railway for the dismantling of Carnac bridge which was declared unsafe and is already shut for traffic movement.

Read Also Mumbai: Central Railway gears up for Carnac ROB demolition

Trains to be run in the block period

To avoid inconvenience to the passengers, CR will run suburban trains from Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla Stations towards Thane, Kalyan, Kasara , Karjat side and vice versa. Also, on Harbor line CR will run trains between Vadala and Panvel-Goregaon stations during the block period.

On main line, the block will be operated between CSMT and Byculla stations for 17 hours. No train will run between CSMT and Byculla stations from 11.00 pm of November 19 till 4 pm of November 20.

On Harbor line, the block will be operated between CSMT and Vadala stations for 21 hours. No train will run between CSMT and Vadala stations from 11.00 pm of November 19 till 8 pm of November 20. Mail exp Yard lines will be operational after 27 hours i.e. by 2 am of November 21.

"As we have limited platforms for reversal of trains at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla and Vadala Stations, hence train will run at less frequency during the block" said an officer of CR adding that passengers are requested to avoid unnecessary crowding at the suburban stations.

For the convenience of passengers, CR has already requested concerned municipalities to arrange additional buses in block affected areas.

Apart from that, to avoid traffic congestion, 18 pairs of Mail Express trains have been cancelled and 68 mail Express trains have been either short terminated or short originated at Dadar, Panvel, Pune and Nashik stations during the block period.

"We request passengers to check their train status before starting the journey," said a CR official adding that additional ticket refund counters and helpdesk at major stations for the convenience of passengers will be also made available during the block period.

The information regarding train cancellation, short termination etc is available on Central Railways official website cr.indianrailways.gov.in It is also available on all social media handles of Central Railway.