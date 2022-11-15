General Manager Central Railway inspects Kalyan Railway Station, loco sheds and reviews yard remodeling works

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected Kalyan Railway Station along with Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and Principal Heads of the Departments of Central Railway on 11.11.2022.

The General Manager inspected Station Managaer's office, RPF Post at Kalyan Railway Station. He also inspected the progress of work at Ladies, Gents and AC waiting rooms, and other offices. Anil Kumar Lahoti also inspected various passenger amenities, developmental works, and confirmed about the services being provided to the passengers.

The General Manager then visited Electric Loco Shed, Kalyan. In the Shed, he inaugurated Three phase TM Assembly and Digital Rockwell Hardness Tester. Tree plantation was also done by him. Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer of the Shed gave presentation about the evolution of Electric Loco Shed and various measures which have been adopted to minimise the failure. Later, Anil Kumar Lahoti visited Diesel Loco Shed at Kalyan and inspected the Laboratory. He inaugurated Knorr Air Brake Test Stand. Tree plantation was also done by the General Manager at Diesel Loco Shed.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager emphasised that every locomotive must run smoothly and safely by ensuring the reliability of locomotives.

The General Manager also reviewed Kalyan Goods Yard remodeling works. He instructed to speed up all the works and complete the projects on time. A window trailing inspection from Kalyan to Igatpuri was also conducted by him.