Mumbai: Central Railway gears up for Carnac ROB demolition | Photo: File Image

The Central Railway has started gearing up for the demolition of more than 150-year-old Carnac road over the bridge (ROB) on Sunday. To undertake the massive project, CR has already announced a 27-hour block starting from Saturday 11pm. Nearly 400 workers of all departments will be deployed with two heavy duty cranes while two other cranes will be on standby for emergencies. Also six tower wagons, four JCB and over 50 steel cutters will be on site.

On Thursday, CR General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti reviewed the details of upcoming mega work. Guiding the officers, Mr Lahoti said that all departments, including construction, engineering, electrical, operation, commercial and RPF should ensure proper management of the 27-hour block. He also said that all dismantling should be completed within the targeted time and instructed the officials to thoroughly pre-check the machines and ensure their proper functioning.

To ensure smooth and disruption free services during the block, Mr Lahoti said that proper and regular announcement of the short termination/short origination of mail/express trains and suburban trains should be made and emphasised on sending bulk SMS to all passengers regarding information of their respective trains.

During the meeting, Mr Lahoti also instructed about the arrangements of help desks at major stations and proper bus arrangements to be done in coordination with BEST and state transport corporation for the convenience of the passengers. Considering the safety aspects, the RPF should co-ordinate with the GRP and police and sufficient force personnel should be deputed at various stations during the block period, he added.

The British-era bridge runs over the railway tracks between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder railway stations. It was closed for heavy vehicles in 2014, but the demolition was delayed since other important bridge, Hancock, was still under-construction. Both bridges provide east-west connectivity in south Mumbai. Finally, the two lanes of Hancock bridge were opened on Aug 2, clearing the way for razing Carnac.

Work to begin on

Saturday 11pm

Machinery involved

2 heavy duty cranes

2 standby cranes

6 tower wagons

4 JCB

50 steel cutters

Demolition timeframe

27-hour block

7 depts to work in tandem