 Mumbai: Car Owners Raise Concerns Over Illegal Parking And Chaotic Traffic, Says Park+ App Survey Report
The survey sample consisted of over 50,000 car owners from Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. Its includes 10000 car owners from Mumbai. Survey report released by Park+ on Friday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Car Owners Raise Concerns Over Illegal Parking And Chaotic Traffic, Says Park+ App Survey Report | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: In a recent survey conducted by Park+, a leading super app for car owners, Mumbai's car owners have voiced their urgent concerns ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Topping the list of grievances are the persistent issues of waterlogging during the monsoon season, rampant illegal parking on roads, and chaotic traffic management during rush hours.

With over 4.5 Cr+ cars running on Indian roads today, Indian car owners form the backbone of the Indian middle class. Their demands for better roads, friendly traffic police personnel, and better traffic management are key election demands that political parties can address to bring delight back to owning a car in India.

Top priority given to better road infrastructure by 98 percent car owners and 81% of Indian car owners demand a more friendly traffic police force. 61 percent car owners wants better management by traffic police to counter road rage/dangerous driving .

Apart from that 83% of women car owners want more women traffic police personnel on highways and main roads and 72% of car owners felt that waterlogging was a major concern during monsoon season With Mumbai's infrastructure under constant strain, car owners are demanding actionable solutions from political parties vying for seats in the upcoming elections. The survey, designed to gauge the expectations of Indian car owners, shed light on the pressing need for immediate attention to these critical issues.

During the monsoon season, waterlogging wreaks havoc on Mumbai's roads, leading to severe traffic disruptions and safety hazards for commuters. Car owners of Mumbai are calling for comprehensive measures to address drainage systems and improve water management infrastructure to mitigate the impact of heavy rains.

Illegal parking remains a persistent challenge, exacerbating congestion and hindering smooth traffic flow across the city. Mumbai's car owners are advocating for stricter enforcement measures and innovative solutions to curb unauthorized parking on roads and sidewalks.

Additionally, the survey highlighted the dire need for efficient traffic management strategies, especially during peak hours. With the city's roads often gridlocked during rush periods, car owners are urging political parties to prioritize investments in smart traffic management technologies and infrastructure upgrades to alleviate congestion and enhance commuter experience.

