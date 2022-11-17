Navi Mumbai: Take a 3D walk-through of CIDCO houses before applying

Picture for representation | Freepik

Navi Mumbai: There is good news for home buyers as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has made available a 3D walk-through of its houses constructed in the Ulwe node where a total of 7,849 houses have been put for the lottery. On Diwali, the planning agency launched the mass housing scheme.

Under the Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022, CIDCO has provided 7,849 affordable houses for economically weaker section citizens at Bamandongri, Kharkopar East 2A, Kharkopar East 2B and Kharkopar East P3 in Ulwe node, Navi Mumbai. The online application registration for this scheme started on 25 October 2022.

Ulwe node is a fast-developing node in South Navi Mumbai. The major feature of this node is the Navi Mumbai International Airport being developed by CIDCO in the Ulwe node itself. This will give the Ulwe node a prominent position on the global map.

Moreover, the Ulwe node is a perfect node in terms of transportation. The Ulwe node is connected to the rest of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai through the Bamandongari and Kharkopar railway stations on the Nerul-Uran suburban railway line being developed by CIDCO. The Ulwe node will also benefit from connectivity through the Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL). This will bring the Ulwe node to South Mumbai within a few minutes.

Considering the growing importance of the Ulwe node in the future, although the prices of houses in this node are slowly increasing, the affordable houses constructed by CIDCO here are becoming a big support for the common people. Even earlier, the Unnati Housing Scheme implemented by CIDCO in the Ulwe node received a good response from the citizens. After this CIDCO has once again made houses available in the Ulwe node.