'We don’t agree with Rahul Gandhi's statement on VD Savarkar,' says Uddhav Thackeray

Amid controversy over Congress MP Mr Rahul Gandhi’s statement that VD Savarkar signed a mercy letter as he was afraid of the British, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that he and his party disagree with Mr Gandhi’s views. He made it amply clear that his party has immense respect for VD Savarkar. At the same time, he added that BJP should not play politics either.

‘’We don't agree with what Rahul Gandhi has said. We respect Veer Savarkar. But, at the same time, when you are questioning us, the BJP should also have to say why they were they in power with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir,’’ said Mr Thackeray, who's been targeted by BJP for ditching his father and Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva legacy by joining hands with the NPC and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray strongly defends alliance with NCP and Congress

"The PDP would never say ‘Bharat mata ki jai'," claimed Mr Thackeray after paying tribute at Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park on the latter’s 10th death anniversary.

Mr Thackeray strongly defended alliance with NCP and Congress. He noted that ‘’We have allied with the Congress to maintain the freedom we got from the British.’’

Mr Thackeray slammed the BJP saying that ‘’Don't confuse people. The freedom fighters and many revolutionaries along with them made sacrifices and got the freedom of the country. But that freedom is now under threat. Our country is moving towards slavery.’’ He emphasised the need to come together to preserve the freedom of the country.

‘’We have great love, loyalty and respect for freedom fighter Savarkar. Freedom hero Savarkar sacrificed for the country and suffered hardships. The same freedom needs to be maintained now," he reiterated.

Uddhav Thackeray questions BJP govt on giving Bharat Ratna

Mr Thackeray said the right to award Bharat Ratna is entirely with the Prime Minister. ''Why didn't you (BJP) give Bharat Ratna to freedom fighters in eight years? First act like freedom fighters. Further, not even an inch of land in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir has been brought,’’ he claimed.

Earlier, Thackeray camp MPs Mr Sanjay Raut demanded that VD Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray be given Bharat Ratna.

Meanwhile, Mr Thackeray responded to the criticism by the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis against him especially after his son and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite Mr Gandhi’s statement about Savarkar. ‘’I am glad that Devendra Fadnavis raised this issue. I am saying very clearly that we have utmost respect, love and faith for freedom fighter Savarkar. No one can erase it.’’ He further said, ‘’It is ridiculous for the children of such a mother organization to show love for freedom fighter Savarkar. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was there at that time, but it was away from the freedom struggle, they have no right to talk about freedom fighters, they should not show love for them. We all have come together to keep it intact after it is in danger.’’

'What is the legacy of Devendra Fadnavis?’' asks Mr Thackeray

He dared BJP to tell what was the contribution of its mother organization in the freedom struggle and then ask us questions.

‘’What is the legacy of Devendra Fadnavis?’’asked Mr Thackeray. ‘’Because they are now saying everyone’s DNA is one. But we have to find out what exactly is his DNA in politics. This is needed as they (BJP) consider all ideals are theirs,’’ he noted.

‘’We took revenge for the events that happened in 2019,’’said Mr Thackeray. He took a dig at Mr Fadnavis saying that ‘’That's why Delhiites thought to change the Chief Minister and make him (Fadnavis) Deputy Chief Minister. Delhiites have also taken this revenge on Fadnavis,’’ he noted.