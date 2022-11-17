In Pics: Actress Riya Sen joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2022
Actress Riya Sen joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
The actress joined the Yatra in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday morning
Riya was seen walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
They both even interacted with other civilians present in the rally
Riya later took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Grateful to be a part of an initiative that is focused on bringing the people of this country together!"
Earlier Aaditya Thackeray was seen joining the Yatra alongside Rahul Gandhi
Among other politicians NCP leader Supriya Sule also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra
