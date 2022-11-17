In Pics: Actress Riya Sen joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2022

Actress Riya Sen joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

The actress joined the Yatra in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday morning

Riya was seen walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

They both even interacted with other civilians present in the rally

Riya later took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Grateful to be a part of an initiative that is focused on bringing the people of this country together!"

Earlier Aaditya Thackeray was seen joining the Yatra alongside Rahul Gandhi

Among other politicians NCP leader Supriya Sule also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Aaditya Thackeray joins Bharat Jodo Yatra alongside Rahul Gandhi
Find out More