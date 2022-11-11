In Pics: Aaditya Thackeray joins Bharat Jodo Yatra alongside Rahul Gandhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022

Today Aaditya Thackeray joined Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra at Maharashtra

The two leaders marched side by side while waving to the people lining the way

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end at Srinagar in 2023

Several politicians have joined the yatra since its start

The Congress stated that they started this movement to unite the country against the alleged 'divisive politics'

Bharat Jodo Yatra's main objective is to fight against the growing inequalities, politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh joined the rally alongside Rahul Gandhi

The Yatra will be a 3,570-kilometre long, 150-day 'non-stop' march that will cover 12 states and two Union Territories from across the country

Today is the 65th day of the yatra

