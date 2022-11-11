In Pics: Aaditya Thackeray joins Bharat Jodo Yatra alongside Rahul Gandhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022
Today Aaditya Thackeray joined Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra at Maharashtra
The two leaders marched side by side while waving to the people lining the way
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end at Srinagar in 2023
Several politicians have joined the yatra since its start
The Congress stated that they started this movement to unite the country against the alleged 'divisive politics'
Bharat Jodo Yatra's main objective is to fight against the growing inequalities, politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh joined the rally alongside Rahul Gandhi
The Yatra will be a 3,570-kilometre long, 150-day 'non-stop' march that will cover 12 states and two Union Territories from across the country
Today is the 65th day of the yatra
