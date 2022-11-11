In Pics: Droupadi Murmu's visit to her old school

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022

It was a nostalgic moment for president Murmu when she visited her old school

Twitter

She visited Government Girls High School and Kuntalakumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel in Bhubaneswar

Twitter

Murmu later tweeted that the visit brought back fond memories of her student life

Twitter

Murmu interacted with the students, teachers, alumni and inmates of the hostel

Twitter

She motivated the students to achieve new heights of glory

Twitter

Here President Murmu was looking at an old photo from when she was in the school

Twitter

She later tweeted that photo

Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Sanjay Raut's grand welcome at Matoshree
Find out More