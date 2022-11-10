In Pics: Sanjay Raut's grand welcome at Matoshree

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2022
Sanjay Raut who is out on bail, visited Matoshree and met several Shiv Sena members
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv-Sena faction was seen celebrating the release of Sanjay Raut
Aaditya Thackeray was also seen supporting Sanjay's release
Rashmi Thackeray welcomed Sanjay with a traditional Aarti
Uddhav Thackeray claimed that central agencies are acting like pets of the central government
A special court in Mumbai granted him bail in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project
Raut was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after 100 days
Sanjay Raut claimed that his arrest was political
Thanks For Reading!