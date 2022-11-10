In Pics: Sanjay Raut's grand welcome at Matoshree

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2022

Sanjay Raut who is out on bail, visited Matoshree and met several Shiv Sena members

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv-Sena faction was seen celebrating the release of Sanjay Raut

Aaditya Thackeray was also seen supporting Sanjay's release

Rashmi Thackeray welcomed Sanjay with a traditional Aarti

Uddhav Thackeray claimed that central agencies are acting like pets of the central government

A special court in Mumbai granted him bail in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project

Raut was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after 100 days

Sanjay Raut claimed that his arrest was political

