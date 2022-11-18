Rahul Gandhi's comments on VD Savarkar: Will Sena break alliance with Congress? Here's what we know so far | ANI

Rahul Gandhi's comments on VD Savarkar have created uproar in the political circle of Maharashtra. It has strained the relations between Maha Vikas Aaghdi Government allies Congress and Shiv Sena.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, had alleged that Savarkar betrayed leaders like M.K Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

"Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said "Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant" and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," he had said.

Read Also Mumbai: Charge sheet underway in Cyrus Mistry accident case

What is Shiv Sena's reaction? Will it break MVA?

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is currently out on bail, told the media on Friday that Rahul Gandhi should not have insulted VD Savarkar.

"Coming to Maharashtra and inulting Savarkar is not acceptable to either Maharashtrians or Shiv Sena. You [Rahul Gandhi] are getting good response from public [for Bharat Jodo Yatra]. Why criticise Veer Savarkar? This could cause a rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi," said Raut.

He said that Maharashtrians worship him and turning the tables on BJP, he questioned why has Savarkar not been given a Bharat Ratna still despite their government at the Centre. "Is their admiration for Savarkar a facade," he questioned.

Yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray had said that Sena does not approve of remarks made by Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Sena MP Arvind Sawant, while speaking to NDTV, said, "Uddhav Thackeray may make a statement. In the morning, Sanjay Raut made a statement saying we may not continue in the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition). That's a serious reaction from the party. What more do you want?"

Sena-Congress-NCP alliance

The Maha Vikas Aghadi or Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a state-level political coalition formed after the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Sonia Gandhi of the INC.

Recently, Sena and NCP leaders also participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress in Maharashtra.